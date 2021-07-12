$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CIR opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.