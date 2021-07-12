$0.45 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

