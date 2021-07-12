$0.59 EPS Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.55. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $34,871,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

