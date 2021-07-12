$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CDNS) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.73. 764,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,923. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

