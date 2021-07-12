$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Starbucks reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

