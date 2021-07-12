$0.76 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Starbucks posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 800,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 57,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.47 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.