$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post $1.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.48 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

