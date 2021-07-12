-$1.24 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

