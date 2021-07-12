$1.39 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.42. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.55. 1,110,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,269. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

