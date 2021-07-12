$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.20.

NYSE CACI opened at $261.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.96.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

