$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

