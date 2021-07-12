$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.76. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synopsys.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,493. Synopsys has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $300.91.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

