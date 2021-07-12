1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 35,700 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,270,920.00.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,429 shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

