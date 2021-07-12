$101.71 Million in Sales Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $101.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.78 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

