10,573 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $224.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $224.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.