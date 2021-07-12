106,370 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,804,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,587,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 124,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,534. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.