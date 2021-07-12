12,000 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $234.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.