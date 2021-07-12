123,797 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

