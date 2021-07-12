12,729 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,171,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,003,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.35. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

