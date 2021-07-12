$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $14.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $17.16 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $61.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

