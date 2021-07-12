143,138 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Atotech makes up approximately 1.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Atotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

