158,198 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,328,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.14. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

