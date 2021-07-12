159,627 Shares in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

