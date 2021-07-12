16,944 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

