173,560 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

