18,000 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

