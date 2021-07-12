1,811,130 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,811,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.62% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

