1,811,130 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,811,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.62% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

