$183.89 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post sales of $183.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the highest is $186.20 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $760.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $847.74 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INOV. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $34.31.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

