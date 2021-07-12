184,813 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,117,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.57. 35,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.