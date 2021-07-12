$185.12 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post $185.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.48 million and the highest is $187.48 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $176.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $762.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $778.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $835.25 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $903.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $66,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 223.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

