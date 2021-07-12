$19.35 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $19.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.83 billion and the highest is $19.73 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $79.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

