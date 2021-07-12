1irstcoin Price Tops $0.37 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $13.02 million and $36,729.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00258756 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

