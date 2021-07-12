$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

