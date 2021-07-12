208,892 Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of TCG BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

