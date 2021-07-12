21,808 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after acquiring an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.21. 141,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,472. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

