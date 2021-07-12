22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet Sells 125,000 Shares

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00.

NYSE XXII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.76. 1,400,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,572. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.