$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $26.11 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

QTRX opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,062 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

