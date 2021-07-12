247,944 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Agora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of API stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

API has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

