250,000 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.11% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

