$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $113.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.