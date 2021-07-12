29,432 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,432 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

