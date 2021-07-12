$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $3.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

