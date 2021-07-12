30,488 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $375.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

