$32.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post $32.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.46 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $135.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

