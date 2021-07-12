$335.44 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post sales of $335.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,760.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.54 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.45.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,689 shares of company stock worth $6,316,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

