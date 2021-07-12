350,122 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 4.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after buying an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PAGS stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.