360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.51. 38,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,274,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of research firms have commented on QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

