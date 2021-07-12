368,989 Shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

