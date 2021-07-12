$371.45 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $437.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $40.11 on Monday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

